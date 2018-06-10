President Maithripala Sirisena today held a special discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on the Shasya Shakthi Project implemented in parallel to the Gramashakthi people's movement, the national program of poverty alleviation.

Under the first stage of the Shasya Shakthi Project, solar powered agricultural water supply systems will be introduced in 3000 acres for 3000 farmer families selected under the Mahaweli Development Scheme, Sri Lanka's largest multi-purpose development program.

The motive behind the project is to provide new technology and knowledge to B Onion and Chilies cultivation and contribute towards the economic development of Sri Lanka. In order to face the fluctuating climatic conditions and to the drought that is caused, as well as reducing the usage of electricity and fuel consumption are key aspects of this project.

Gramashakthi Entrepreneurship Promotion Program, Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry and People's Bank will jointly implement the project. State Minister of Mahaweli Development Weerakumara Dissanayake, President's Additional Secretary Jayantha Wijeratne,Mahaweli Authority Director General, Additional Secretary to the President Sarath Chandrasiri Vithana, Secretary of the National Economic Council Lalith Samarakoon and Chairmen of several private companies sponsoring the project were also present at the discussion.