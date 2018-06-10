As part of implementing the resolutions by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Cabinet endorsed a Bill to be enacted by Parliament for the payment of reparation in respect of war-affected and missing persons.

However, there was resistance within the Cabinet for the reparation formula which includes benefits to families of former LTTE combatants. The formula has been worked out by Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs Minister D.M. Swaminathan. Some ministers including Patali Champika Ranawaka opposed benefits being provided to families of ex-LTTE cadres.

The Cabinet memorandum was prepared by the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The UNHRC, in its resolution on Sri Lanka called for proposals for transitional justice in Sri Lanka. The establishment of the Office of Missing Persons was one such step.