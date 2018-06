The first permanent High court of Trial at Bar which will try offences such as money laundering , bribery and large financial crimes. Will commence on July 04 th cabinet spokesmen Minister of health, Dr Rajitha Senarathna revealed this morning.

Answering a Question raised by a media person at the weekly cabinet press briefing held at Department of Government Auditorium, additional such two courts also will start by the month of September.

These new courts as been established under the Judicature Act (Amendment) Act passed by the parliament early this year.