The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation, Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, has been sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda. He was sentenced for 6 months each for both charges to be served at once.

The sentence was delivered today (14) by the Homagama Chief Magistrate Udesh Ranatunga, who also ordered the Thero to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 which should be paid at once. In the event he fails to do so, Gnanasara Thero will be serve an additional 3 months in prison, Ada Derana reporter said.

Gnanasara Thero was found guilty in the case filed against him for threatening Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda, within the Homagama court premises.

The verdict in the case was delivered on May 24 by Homagama Magistrate Udesh Ranatunga. Gnanasara Thero had verbally abused and threatened Sandya Eknaligoda at the Homagama Court on January 25, 2016 while Homagama Police filed a case against the Thero charging him with criminal harassment and criminal intimidation under the penal code.