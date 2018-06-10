The Court of Appeal yesterday decided to vacate its Interim Order dated May 31, 2018 staying the holding of the election that was scheduled to be held on last May 31 to elect the office bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Court of Appeal (President) Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeysekara made this order pursuant to a writ petition filed by Former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga. All parties to the petition agreed to call for fresh nominations to conduct an election under the prevailing laws to elect the office bearers of SLC.

Former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga had filed this writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking a writ order preventing SLC, its office bearers from permitting Thilanga Sumathipala to hold the post of SLC President in any manner whatsoever after the SLC election scheduled to be held on May 31 this year.

All parties including former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga agreed to annul the validity of nominations called for the election of May 31. They also agreed to call for a fresh election. The fresh election will be conducted in accordance with the Sports Laws.

The calling of nominations would be opened enabling any party to raise objections regarding the nomination of the candidates. The authority conducting election must provide sufficient time to raise objections.