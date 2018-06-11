Major General Mark W. Gillette, Deputy Director for Strategic Planning and Policy of the U.S Indo-Pacific Command paid a courtesy call with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne on Thursday (14th June) at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) at BMICH.



A cordial discussion was held between the two officials on matters on mutual interests. Admiral Wijegunaratne was of praise for the unreserved assistance provided by the United States Government and the U.S Marines in the establishment of the Sri Lanka Navy's Marine battalions. The Chief of Defence Staff asserted that the training and expert knowledge exchange opportunities provided by the United States as a key feature of the growing U.S - Sri Lanka defence cooperation.



Mementos were also exchanged subsequent to the discussion.



Maj. Gen Mark Gillette is a seasoned aviator commissioned in 1983. He has also served as the Defence Attaché in Beijing, China. Maj. Gen Gillette holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the U.S Military Academy, West Point, New York, a Master's of Science in Social Science from Syracuse University and a Master's of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.