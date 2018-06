The Colombo Grand Mosque announced last evening that the new moon had been cited in several parts of the country last night.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by President of the All Ceylon Jammiyyathul Ulema (the Supreme Council of Muslim Theologians of Sri Lanka) and the Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs Department, Trustees of the Colombo Grand Mosque, trustees and khatheebs of mosques in Colombo and the suburbs last evening after Maghrib prayers at the Colombo Grand Mosque.