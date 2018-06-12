This is mainly due to a series of renovation work expected to commence shortly at the emigration counter areas at the BIA departure terminal.
SriLankan Airlines informs all passengers, to arrive at the Katunayake airport four hours prior to their departure time effective from today, June 18.
