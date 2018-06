Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA), Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, says the reports compiled on 837 public institutions including local government bodies and provincial councils will be presented in parliament today (June 19th).

Alagiyawanna said public institutions that performed well during the year 2015 will be recognized and the review of public institutions for the accounting year 2016 will begin in two months.

He added the success of these committees are vital for the success of the parliamentary system adding steps will be taken to strengthen the fiscal discipline of public institutions and manage corruption through these committees. Parliament is due to convene at 1 p.m.