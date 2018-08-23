President Maithripala Sirisena will inaugurate Stage II of the Wayamba Ela Project tomorrow.This giant development project will supply water to the Northern Province minimising the water scarcity faced by the people in the Province in irrigating farmland.

Under this scheme, waters from the Mahaweli will be diverted from the Eastern Province to the Northern Province.President Sirisena launched the first stage of the North Western Province Canal Project (NWPCP) on February 13 last year with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Wemedilla Left Bank Main Canal in Galewela.

The President at the launch said the aim of the project is to provide adequate irrigational water to farmers in the area during the Yala and Maha cultivation seasons.Under the project, eight large tanks and 353 smaller tanks are to be developed.

This will ensure uninterrupted irrigation facilities to 12,500 cultivation lands directly benefitting 13,500 farmer families. Moreover, 80,000 farmer families will be indirectly benefited by the project.At the launch the President pledged to take every effort to make the country prosperous in agriculture by enhancing the farmers’ economy.

According to Wayamba Ela Development Project Director Asoka Peiris the first stage of the Wayamba Ela project is due to be completed by the end of 2020.It will carry Mahaweli waters to the areas in the Kurunegala district suffering from a severe shortage of water.The project is implemented under funds from Asian Development Bank. The project is managed by the Mahaweli Water Security and Investment Project.