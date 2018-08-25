The 'Colombo Defence Seminar - 2018,' is set to begin at the BMICH in Colombo on Thursday (30 th, August). The two-day international defence conference, 8th in its sequence will be held on the theme, 'Security in an Era of Global Disruptions'.The conclave, organize by the Sri Lanka Army is expected to be attended by about 800 foreign and local participants including 14 local and 13 foreign speakers.

Thematic discussions on 'Demographic Transformation & Implications on Security', 'Technological Disruptions', 'Human-Induced Climate Change' and 'Political Extremism' themes with close focus on 'Human Factors & Homeland Security', 'Global Challenge of Internal Displacement', 'Urban Security in the 21st Century', 'Cyber Conflicts & Future Power', 'Social Media & Authenticity: Global Security Challenges', 'Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Weapons', 'Role of the Military in Response & Mitigating Strategies (Regional Perspective)', 'Role of the Military in Response & Mitigating Strategies (Global Perspective)', 'Climate Geo - Engineering: Challenges & Opportunities', 'Role Played by Violent Non - State Actors', 'Ideological Polarization', 'Destabilizing the International System', 'Diaspora Communities Amidst & Conflict', 'Technological Creativity: Challenges to Armed Forces', 'Climate Change: Future of Warfare' and 'Leadership in Mitigating Violent Extremism' will be conducted during the two day period of the conference.

According to Army media, already representatives from Afghanistan, Australia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, Chile, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Kenya, Korea, Maldives, Mozambique, Netherland, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, UK, Ukraine, USA, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation at this year's event.