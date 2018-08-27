The first of the island-wide series of ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ and ‘Gamperaliya’ exhibitions will kick off in Moneragala from Aug. 29 to 31. The event will comprise 515 stalls and draw the participation of about 204 persons from the corporate sector, including those from abroad.

The exhibitions will educate the public on the government’s interest subsidised loan scheme ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka,’ which was launched recently in a bid to take the culture of entrepreneurship to rural villages and the Gamperaliya initiative, which was launched recently to accelerate rural infrastructure development.

According to Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, they have selected Moneragala since it is one of the poorest regions in the country and many people would benefit from the programme.Several village-level infrastructure projects will also be rolled out parallel to the exposition under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

‘The Enterprise Sri Lanka’ which was launched in July this year, with an allocation of over Rs. 5.2 billion, comprises 16 credit financing schemes under three categories - interest subsidy loan scheme, donor-funded refinance loan scheme and financial and non-financial support programme.

“The Government hopes to provide close to Rs.32 billion for the Gamperaliya programme for the next four months and the Budget 2019 to be presented to Parliament in November will also provide more funds to make this project a success in the coming years,” the Minister said.The second and third editions of ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’, Gamperaliya exhibition are scheduled to be held in Anuradhapura and Jaffna.

Special bus services will be operated for the exhibition at Moneragala.