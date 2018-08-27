The conference in aimed at promoting strategic co-operation and trade ties between countries, consolidating security frameworks and administrative processes and contributing to maintaining regional peace stability, development and connectivity.
State leaders, Ministers and Parliamentarians, diplomats, intellectuals of various fields, officials and various professionals from member countries will attend this conference, initiated jointly by Singapore, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lankan delgation to the conference also includes Youth Affairs, Enterprise Management and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman