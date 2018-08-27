Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to address the inaugural season of the Indian Ocean conference which begins in Hanoi, Vietnam today (August 27th).The conference themed “Building Regional Architectures” will be held on August 27 and 28. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe’s address is due at 4.30 p.m. (Sri Lanka time) on August 27.

The conference in aimed at promoting strategic co-operation and trade ties between countries, consolidating security frameworks and administrative processes and contributing to maintaining regional peace stability, development and connectivity.

State leaders, Ministers and Parliamentarians, diplomats, intellectuals of various fields, officials and various professionals from member countries will attend this conference, initiated jointly by Singapore, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan delgation to the conference also includes Youth Affairs, Enterprise Management and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman