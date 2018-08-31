Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed President Sirisena to the meeting.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who is in Nepal to attend the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi yesterday (30).
Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed President Sirisena to the meeting.
August 31, 2018, 12:15 am
August 29, 2018, 11:11 am
August 28, 2018, 8:58 am
August 27, 2018, 9:04 am
August 27, 2018, 8:58 am
August 26, 2018, 3:13 pm
August 26, 2018, 10:37 am
August 25, 2018, 1:08 pm
August 24, 2018, 9:17 am
August 24, 2018, 8:48 am