Sri Lanka participating in an international tsunami drill held in 28 countries will be conducting tsunami drills across the island today (September 05th).The Ministry of Disaster Management said the island wide tsunami drill will be held at 8.30 am in several selected districts. Accordingly, Mullaitivu, Ampara and Galle districts of Sri Lanka have been selected to conduct the drill.

This year's tsunami drills will be held targeting a school, a Grama Niladhari Division, a religious place and a tourist hotel. Both local and foreign tourists are expected to actively participate in the Tsunami drill.The Minister of Disaster Management Duminda Senanayake said the warning program will be conducted by countries such as Australia, Indonesia, and India along with Sri Lanka and when India issues the tsunami warning, it will be transmitted to 77 towers in the island.

Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Center in Galle, Lt. Col. Duminda Ratnayake said that all arrangements are in place to conduct the drill at three tsunami warning towers established in the Hikkaduwa Divisional Secretariat division of Galle district.

The drill will be held at Telwatte Raja Maha Vihara, Hikkaduwa Town Center and Ratgama Rathnodayaramaya, where the tsunami warning towers are established.In addition to the three towers, eight tsunami warning towers in Galle district will also sound at the same time and the Assistant Director Duminda Ratnayake said the drill is to measure the efficiency of the warning system and urged the public not to panic.

Participating in international programs will give a higher recognition to the country's disaster management programs, the official said.The Tri-Forces and the Police, the Disaster Management Ministry, the Galle District Secretariat and several NGOs will participate in the drill which will be held under the supervision of Galle District Secretary Somaratne Vidanapathirana