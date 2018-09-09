However, prevention of illicit trafficking and use of these substances has become a serious challenge locally and as well as internationally.
As such, the proposal made by Hon. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order, to amend the Convention against Illicit Traffic of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, No.1 of 2008, by establishing a code of laws, which enables to face the situation squarely, locally and internationally, was approved by the Cabinet.