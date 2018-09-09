- Sri Lanka has signed the United Nations Convention of 1988 against the Illicit Traffic of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances and with a view to executing the responsibility bounded by international obligations, the Convention against Illicit Traffic of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances Act, No.1 of 2008 has been enacted.

However, prevention of illicit trafficking and use of these substances has become a serious challenge locally and as well as internationally.

As such, the proposal made by Hon. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order, to amend the Convention against Illicit Traffic of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, No.1 of 2008, by establishing a code of laws, which enables to face the situation squarely, locally and internationally, was approved by the Cabinet.