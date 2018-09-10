The government in an Extraordinary Gazette notification announced the establishment of the second Permanent High Court-at-Bar last Friday (07).This would be the second of the three Special High Courts set up to expedite the judicial process of cases relating to serious frauds, corruption and other high profile crimes in a speedy manner.

According to the notification, the Second Permanent High Court-at-Bar will be set up in Colombo. The first Permanent High Court-at-Bar was officially declared open on August 21, at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in Colombo 12. The Parliament enacted amendments to the Judicature Act to set up three Special High Courts to hear corruption cases and cases of complex financial crimes in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Justice and Prison Reforms Minister Thalatha Athukorale, told the Daily News that with the issuance of the Gazette notification, the government will take all necessary steps to establish the second Permanent High Court at-Bar at the earliest possible time.She observed that it was a challenging task considering the resources available but added that this would be done within the shortest period of time possible.

Minister Athukorale said the government was able to fulfill one of its responsibilities by establishing the special High Courts in order to expedite the high-profile financial frauds and corruption cases in a speedy manner.The first Special High Court comprises three, 3-member panels of judges appointed by the Chief Justice.

Powers have been vested in the Chief Justice to decide which cases are to be heard and on the appointment of judges. On August 24, the Special High Court tried its first case against former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three other top officials of the former regime who have been charged with misuse of public funds.