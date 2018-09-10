THE OFFICE ON MISSING PERSONS-INTERIM REPORT-AUGUST 2018 has been released.The report can be reach from following link
PDF Link- >>>>THE OFFICE ON MISSING PERSONS-INTERIM REPORT-AUGUST 2018
Tamil Web link- https://tamil.news.lk/fetures/item/25614-the-office-on-missing-persons-interim-report-august-2018-tamil…
English Web Link- https://news.lk/fetures/item/22175-the-office-on-missing-persons-interim-report-august-2018…
Sinhala Web Link- https://sinhala.news.lk/fetures/item/30736-2018-09-06-04-56-32…