Pragmatic cooperation, beneficial to china -sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one of the first countries to openly support and join in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan.He was making the opening speech at the Chinese Embassy and the Bandaranaike Center for International Studies (BCIS orgniased international seminar on ‘BRI at Five Years -- Regional and Global Dimensions’ at the BMICH last Friday to mark the 5th Anniversary of the BRI.

“The pragmatic cooperation between our two countries has made a great contribution to Sri Lanka’s development, and also brought tangible benefits to our two countries.” “The completion of the Norochcholai Power Station provided about 40% of the nation’s electricity supply, the Colombo Airport Expressway has brought great convenience to domestic and international travelers.”

“The CICT has become the fastest growing container terminal in Asia, and the Moragahakanda Project, which is the biggest water reservoir in Sri Lanka, has brought great benefits to local agriculture and people.”Besides, Colombo Port City development, as well as the Hambantota Port and Industrial Park, are expected to become the new engines for Sri Lankan economic take-off. Today the world is undergoing great changes, with instability and uncertainty continues to increase, while economic globalization and global governance encounter setbacks.

To tackle all these challenges and to promote the development of the world economy, BRI has provided a common solution to the world.Over the past five years, the BRI has developed from an initiative to a reality, from a vision to an important platform, and has become more and more popular around the world.

By the end of September, nearly 130 countries, regions and organizations had signed more than 150 agreements under the BRI framework with China.The trade value between China and BRI countries exceed US$ 5.5 trillion. China’s direct investment to these countries exceeds US$ 70 billion, which have created 244,000 jobs for the local people.

“As a new initiative, BRI need to keep advancing in the exploration, keep growing in the challenge, and keep innovating in the development. We are glad to see that more and more countries have already begun to share their achievements and constructive suggestions under the BRI framework,” he added.

Since its birth, BRI has always adhered to the golden rules of joint consultation, contribution and shared benefits, following international and market rules. The cooperation between China and Sri Lanka is a very good example of the BRI practice.

He said that they are confident that as long as all countries could make joint efforts and constantly push forward BRI cooperation, it will bring more and better prospects to the world.

