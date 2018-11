President Maithripla Sirisena expressed apology over the inconvenience caused tio the Buddhist monks due the tear gas attack on the Bodu Bala Sena group who came the President’s office to handover a message today (Nov 19th).

They had not intimated earlier that they would come to handover a message to the President. However, the President instructed to take immediate action to conduct an inquiry on this matter.

The President invited the delegation and engaged in a friendly conversation with the Venerable Theros and accepted the letter presented by them over the judiciary matters of Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero.