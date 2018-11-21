2018 rice harvest rebounds 82-% to 4.2mn tonnes

The Yala harvest is recovering from a slump to 909,000 metric tonnes in 2017 amid a record drought, from 1.517 million tonnes in 2016.
The Yala 2018 harvest is only 3.0 percent below the three year average, the state agricultural office said.
The Maha 2018 major agricultural season saw rice output recovering to 62 percent to 2.397 million metric tonnes, the state agricultural office said.
Total rice production for 2018 is estimated at 4.350 million metric tonnes, up 82 percent from a year earlier.