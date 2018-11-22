Inflation slows to 0.1-pct in October

Sri Lanka's nation-wide inflation slowed to 0.1 percent in the 12-months to October 2018 from 0.9 percent a month earlier, the lowest since January 2016, data from the government statistics office showed.Consumer prices during the month increased 0.4 percent with the National Consumer Price Index gaining to 124.9 index points in October 2018 from 124.9 index points in September 2018.

The month-on-month change was due to prices on food items decreasing 0.03 percent and non-food items increasing 0.42 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.Fresh fish, eggs, coconuts, papaw, potatoes, dried fish, chicken, onions, coconut oil and wheat prices declined during the month, while increases were seen in rice, bread, sugar, green chilies and cinnamon, it said.

In the non-food segment, transport, alcohol and tobacco, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had increased in value.Healthcare, communication, recreation and education expenditure values were unchanged, the state statistics office said.