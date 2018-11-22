Sri Lanka Prosperity Index rises in 2017

Even though ‘Well-being of the People’ subindex has declined during 2017 mainly due to the reduced levels of purity of environment and air quality, improvements were recorded in the aspects of availability of healthcare facilities, availability and quality of education, wealth of people and their engagement in entertainment activities.

Provincial prosperity

Provincial Prosperity Indices, compiled to measure the level of prosperity across provinces, increased in North Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. Meanwhile, enhancements in rankings could be observed in North Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Economy and Business Climate

Economic and Business Climate sub-index has improved in five provinces namely, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Western mainly due to improvements in per capita GDP, high employment rate and increases in informal sector wages.

Meanwhile, high provincial inflation rates, slight increases in unemployment levels, and decline in industry and banking density have been observed as key drivers for the subdued performance in Eastern, North Central, North Western and Northern provinces.

Well-being of the People

Well-being of the People sub-index has improved only in Southern province, while declines were recorded in all other provinces. The improvement in Southern province was predominantly due to the higher performance in the aspects of availability and quality of education as well as in the measurement of wealth of people where vehicle ownership and access to super markets increased.

The decline of this sub-index in the rest of the provinces, was mostly due to the adverse impact on the purity of environment caused by the dengue epidemic prevailed during 2017 and the low standards recorded in air quality, despite improvements in the aspects of availability of healthcare facilities, availability and quality of education, wealth of people and their engagement in entertainment activities.

Socio-Economic Infrastructure sub-index has recorded increases in Western and North Western provinces, mainly due to the improvements in road development with the construction of the Central Expressway project, the progress of Rajagiriya, Ganemulla and Polgahawela flyovers, and the availability of electricity and telecommunication facilities. Further, positive developments could be observed in the aspect of law and order as measured in terms of the number of crimes reported during 2017.

The deterioration of the Socio-Economic Infrastructure sub-index in the other seven provinces were mostly driven by the decline in the availability of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), telecommunication and transport facilities.