Construction is an industry that has a significant impact on environment, economic and social development. The need for greater environmental consideration in the context of sustainable development has been accepted by many governments, businesses, organizations and individuals.

Green building is a part of the concept of promoting sustainability. Green buildings use key resources like energy material water and land more efficiently than conventional buildings and it will contribute to the improvement in employee health, comfort and productivity. It is also evident that green buildings have a positive impact on the financial benefits of the buildings in the long run.

As the environmental impacts of building activities become more apparent, a movement called Green Building is gaining momentum under the concept of sustainable construction.

The leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED) has identified six key fundamental principles under features of sustainability/green construction such as sustainable site, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material and resources, indoor environmental quality and commissioning operating and maintenance

Green Building Technology

Green Building Technology is an ever expanding world of new green building products and procedures that enable us to utilize natural resources and provide power and heating to our homes. By using these green building technologies one can reduce the carbon footprint and along with energy-efficient products, can make the scheme or building, Carbon Neutral.

Green Building Design

Green Building Design ranges from the siting and orientation for passive solar gain to the building form and external environment. Important considerations for any build are crucial when determining green building design. The concept of living in a low carbon or carbon neutral house was once thought to be costly and impractical, especially in the colder climates of the world. However with new green building design and breakthroughs in sustainable living this conception can now be realised through Carbon Neutral Building.

Green Building Materials

Green Building Materials are an important aspect when assessing the factors involved with Carbon Neutral Building. Sustainable and local materials are fundamental to any new or refurbishment green building project and can be a satisfying approach to helping the environment.