An 18-hour water cut will be in effect in Colombo and its suburbs from 8.00 a.m tomorrow (24) till 2.00 a.m on Sunday (25) the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NSWDB ) said.

In a statement the NSWDB said that Colombo, Dehiwela- Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte and Kaduwela Municipality areas will be affected in addition to the Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa Urban Councils, Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas as well as the Ratmalana and Soysapura housing schemes.

The water cut will be in effect to carry out maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Purification Station, the NSWBD said.