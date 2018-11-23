SC to take up petition against reconvening Parliament

The Supreme Court has ordered to take up the petition filed by Dr Sarath Weerasekara, challenging the decision of the Speaker to reconvene the dissolved Parliament, on December 04.The judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Nalin Perera has decided to take up this petition for hearing on 4th, 5th and 6th of December, along with the petitions that were filed challenging the gazette notification on the dissolution of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney General and the Secretary General of the Parliament have been named as the respondents of the petition filed by the former MP.Taking into consideration the petitions filed by several political parties and organizations, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on November 13, temporarily suspending the gazette notification issued by President Maithripala Sirisena announcing the dissolution of the Parliament.

According to Dr Sarath Weerasekara, the action taken by the Speaker to reconvene the dissolved Parliament following the issuance of the Supreme Court’s interim order is unconstitutional.The petitioner, hence, seeks a verdict stating that the Speaker and the other respondents of the petition have violated the Constitution of the Country and the reconvening of Parliament is against the Constitution.

According to Dr Sarath Weerasekara, the action taken by the Speaker to reconvene the dissolved Parliament following the issuance of the Supreme Court’s interim order is unconstitutional.The petitioner, hence, seeks a verdict stating that the Speaker and the other respondents of the petition have violated the Constitution of the Country and the reconvening of Parliament is against the Constitution.