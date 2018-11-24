Five year tax reduction for agri product income

A five year tax exemption on agro industry with an income tax reduction from 28 % to 14%, will be introduced, the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry said yesterday. This measure aims to promote the agri production in the country for exports and consumption purposes.

It is also proposed to raise the threshold for the application of ESC Economic Service Charge from Rs. 12.5 million per quarter to Rs.50 million per quarter, to ease hardships to smallholder business operations.These relief measures taken on the instruction of the President and the Finance and Economic Affairs Minister are aimed at providing highest priority to agricultural development.