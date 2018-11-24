International Conference on Water Protection on 28th

Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Dr M. L. A. M. Hizbullah is the Chief Guest of the event with the partcipation of Minister of Megapolis and Westren Development Dinesh Gunawardena and the Secretary to the Ministry of City Planning and Water Supply D. G. M. V. Hapuarachchi. Dr Herath Manthilaka and Dr Frank Rijsburman will deliver key note addresses.

According to the Director Media of the Ministry Hilmy Mohomad representatives from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Australia and Sri Lanka will present their reaserches, practical studies and case studies during the forum which is sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The main objevtive of this forum is to provide required opportunity for the professionals and activists to focus on water safety through innovation and new applications in rain water harvesting.

Water supply (domestic, industiral and commercial), the quality of rain water, minimise the risks, rain water and eco system, policy and financial aspects of the rain water harvest and community participation will be some of the topics which will be covered during the participatory sessions.

A walk has been organized on November 27th to educate people on the significance of rain water harvesting and a short film festival titled ‘Warsha’ will be screened.