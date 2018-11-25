Export income surpasses $ 14 b

With export income surpassing US$ 14 billion so far this year Sri Lanka is confident of achieving the US$ 17.5 billion target this year, National Chamber of Exporters President Ramal Jasinghe said.The Export Development Board (EDB) set a target of US$ 17. 5 billion for 2018 and US$ 20 billion by 2020. Statistics show that the export sector had recorded an income of around US$ 14.6 billion so far this year and that by September 68 percent of the target had been achieved.

“If the current export growth rate could be maintained we could easily reach this year’s target,” Jasinghe said and added that this is the time for inward thinking to strategise on our strengths and strengthen our weaknesses particularly in enhancing the value addition component of our exports.He said by increasing value addition, exporters could record a higher foreign exchange gain which would help seek new export opportunities and invest in research and development programs to boost export performance. An official of the EDB said it is confident of achieving this year’s target as the country has already achieved a major component of the target.

The EDB, the apex body for driving exports in collaboration with stakeholders of the sector launched the National Export Strategy (NES) mid this year to diversify exports and venturing into new markets. The export income recorded last year was US$ 11.6 billion.Exporters said the NES should be pursued to create a vibrant export sector and achieve its objectives. However, the performance of the export sector during the past years has been poor due to the drastic drop in value and volume of exports.