November 27, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Minister says we would able to yield a bumper harvest

    November 27, 2018
    Minister says we would able to yield a bumper harvest

    Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday said there is no need to panic about a food crisis since the government has already put necessary measures in place to forestall any such risk in the future.

    The Minister was refuting allegations by various groups claiming that the country will have to face a food crisis in the near future. The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to distribute fruit saplings under the Api Wawalai Api Kanne programme recently in Lunugamwehera.
    Minister Amaraweera said the government was able to successfully manage the drought that prevailed in the country during last three years and is now taking steps to ensure there is enough food to meet the country’s needs.
    “We were able to yield a bumper harvest during the last Yala season and we are also confident that we would be able to yield a bumper harvest this Maha season,” he said.The Minister assured that the present government will never let people suffer from hunger.

    « ‘Sri Lanka’s e-commerce segment records 34% growth’ ACG Chairman rings CSE opening bell »

    Related items

    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2