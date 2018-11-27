Minister says we would able to yield a bumper harvest

The Minister was refuting allegations by various groups claiming that the country will have to face a food crisis in the near future. The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to distribute fruit saplings under the Api Wawalai Api Kanne programme recently in Lunugamwehera.

Minister Amaraweera said the government was able to successfully manage the drought that prevailed in the country during last three years and is now taking steps to ensure there is enough food to meet the country’s needs.

“We were able to yield a bumper harvest during the last Yala season and we are also confident that we would be able to yield a bumper harvest this Maha season,” he said.The Minister assured that the present government will never let people suffer from hunger.