ACG Chairman rings CSE opening bell

The Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) Dr Lee Byungrhae visited the Colombo Stock Exchange for a special market opening ceremony yesterday. The ceremony was the first event in a series of events to mark the 22nd ACG Annual General Meeting which will be hosted by Central Depository Systems (Pvt) Ltd (CDS) in Colombo from November 26 to 28.

Over 100 foreign delegates representing 19 countries across 25 depositories and clearing organizations are in Colombo to decide on key matters relating to ACG policy and activities as well as the future of CSDs in light of new technological developments.Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Lee Byungrhae expressed his appreciation to the CSE and CDS for hosting the conference this year while noting that the AGC is committed to working with CDS for the betterment of the Sri Lankan capital market.

The Chairman of CSE Ray Abeywardena speaking at the ceremony stated that CSE and CDS are honored to host an event of such a significance, which happens to be the largest gathering of depositories and clearing organizations hosted in Sri Lanka.He added “On behalf of CSE and CDS, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to ACG, for providing us with the opportunity to host the 22ndAGM in Sri Lanka. I look forward to attending an engaging and insightful series of events over the next few days and even more so, meeting the diverse depository and clearinghouse specialists who have travelled to Sri Lanka.” The ACG AGM will officially commence today at the Kingsbury Hotel Colombo.