The ship owned by Germany’s TUI cruises shipping network is 295 metres in length and 36 metres in breadth and has 1,250 cabins. Its full compliment of crew is 1,000 and can accommodate 2,500 passengers

The ship which started journey from Europe in May arrived in the UAE passing the Suez Canal after visiting several European ports and arrived in Colombo from Mumbai Port and its final destination is Phuket in Thailand.