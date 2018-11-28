Finance Ministry clarifies

The Iranians are taking home their salary in this way due to the non-transaction between Sri Lankan and Iranian banks and Iranian Ambassador had made a request to allow these Iranian workers to take home their salary in this way on sympathetic grounds.
Accordingly, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Finance Minister had instructed the customs to return the money to the Iranian, the Finance Ministry said. It also said that this was not the first time the Iranians took money to their country in this way and in a similar incident another Iranian national was also given back his confiscated money in June this year during the former Finance Minister's tenure