Public Sector Salaries Commission Report presented to President

Report of the Special Presidential Commission to review public sector salaries was presented to the PresidentThe report of the Special Presidential Commission to review Public Sector Salaries was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (28th).The Chairman of the Commission Mr. S. Ranugge presented the report to the President and other members of the Commission also presented on this occasion.

The President appointed this Special Commission to make recommendations to provide solutions to minimize salary anomalies in the Public Service while focusing on the existing salary circulars in relation to the salaries and allowances of the Public Service employees. President Sirisena proclaimed the establishment of this Special Commission, according to a decision taken at the Cabinet on 14th August 2018.

The Commission is chaired by Mr. S. Ranugge and Mr. H.G. Sumanasinghe is the Secretary to the Commission. The other members of the Commission are; Mr. K.L.L.Wijeratne, Mr. T.P. Collure, Mr. C.P. Siriwardene, Mrs. Sudharma Karunaratne, Mr. Janaka Sugathadasa, Mrs. Dharani S. Wijethilake, Mr. Lalith R.de Silva, Mr. G.S. Edirisinghe, Mr.A.R. Deshapriya, Mrs. B.P.P.S. Abeygunarathne, Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, Mr. P. Thangamayil, Mr. S.D. Jayakody and Mr. M.C. Wickramasekara.