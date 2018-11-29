Great opportunities for retail sector in 2019

Sri Lanka will have a very bright 2019 though the end of 2018 has been unsteady, said Ranjit Page, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Cargills (Ceylon) Plc. He was speaking at the Sri Lanka Retailers Association (SLRA) AGM at Ramada Colombo. “Year 2019 would have tremendous opportunities for the retail sector and I am very excited looking forward to it.”

The ‘Lonely Planet’ recognizing Sri Lanka as the best tourism destination to travel in 2019 will create huge opportunities for Sri Lanka and it will give a big boost to the retail sector.”New hotels, large malls and entertainment venues with top international brand names are opening in Sri Lanka and the retail sector should be ready.

Tourists travelling to Sri Lanka too will take back memories with them and here too Sri Lankan brands can impress.He predicted that the future of Sri Lanka would be driven by the service sector.Business should be ready to change and adapt to new demands and the 100 year old Cargill’s story and how it helped Sri Lanka to move to the super market shopping concept is one example to this.

Youth working in the Sri Lanka retail sector should be considered professionals and not treated as common labours, he said. To reach this goal staff should be more educated and an academy similar to the hotels school should be created.The staff should be properly trained and more dignity should be given to the profession, he said. In this aspect retail sector has failed.

Chairman elect of SLRA Sidath Kodikara said, “Today organized retail trade contributes to one third of the National GDP while accounting for 14% of the labour market. Retail attracts over 250 million footfalls in Sri Lanka which exemplifies the potential of physical retailing while the number of clicks for online-retail is estimated to be slightly under 2% and growing at the rate of 200% annually”.

“As an industry retail is capable of building value chains that bridge social inequalities while creating access to quality living across Sri Lanka through the standards set. Soon we will gain more recognition to the SLRA through an Act in Parliament.”

The SLRA would also look at improving services of the SME retailers and would also fool at improving on ‘food waste’ among all retailers.Past President, Hussain Sadiq said today even the small time shop owner has improved on their displays and service levels too are increasing.

“SLRA’s purpose is to provide a forum where retailers can work together to improve standards of retailing in an inclusive manner, improve consumer experience and service in all facets of retailing.”

The Sri Lanka Retailers’ Association was established in 2015 with the objective of harnessing the resources of the organized retail industry.