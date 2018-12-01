December 01, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

    December 01, 2018
    Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

    Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight yesterday (Nov 30).Accordingly, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) will be reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) is also to be slashed by Rs 5 per litre.
    Lanka IOC stated that it would reduce the price of Super Diesel (Euro 4) & Xtra Premium 95 Petrol (Euro 4) by Rs 5 per litre even though the company is incurring huge losses on the sale of Auto Fuels. Earlier today, Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Gamini Lokuge said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) would reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight yesterday (Nov. 30).
    The revised selling prices of fuel per litre indicated by Lanka IOC are as follows:
    Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) Rs 106
    Xtra MILE Rs 110
    Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) Rs 131
    Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) Rs 143
    Xtra Premium EURO 3 Rs 147
    Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4) Rs 162Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight yesterday (Nov 30).Accordingly, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) will be reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) is also to be slashed by Rs 5 per litre.

    Lanka IOC stated that it would reduce the price of Super Diesel (Euro 4) & Xtra Premium 95 Petrol (Euro 4) by Rs 5 per litre even though the company is incurring huge losses on the sale of Auto Fuels. Earlier today, Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Gamini Lokuge said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) would reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight yesterday (Nov. 30).
    The revised selling prices of fuel per litre indicated by Lanka IOC are as follows:
    Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) Rs 106
    Xtra MILE Rs 110
    Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) Rs 131
    Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) Rs 143
    Xtra Premium EURO 3 Rs 147
    Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4) Rs 162

    Last modified on Saturday, 01 December 2018 10:49
    « Over 7000 Samurdhi officers made permanent

    Related items

    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2