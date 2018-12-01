China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will benefit Sri Lanka, Pakistan HC says

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a set of projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative not only benefits Pakistan and China, but also will benefit several other countries including Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo says.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat delivered a lecture on "China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): A New Vision for Regional and Global Connectivity and Economic Cooperation" in a distinguished event on the invitation by the Association of Retired Flag Rank Officers (ARFRO), Sri Lanka, held at Naval Headquarters on November 29, 2018.

The event was attended by Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, students of Defense Command and Staff College and KDU, senior retired officers of Sri Lankan Armed Forces and officials of the High Commission of Pakistan.