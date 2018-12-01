December 01, 2018

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will benefit Sri Lanka, Pakistan HC says

    China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a set of projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative not only benefits Pakistan and China, but also will benefit several other countries including Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo says.

    High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat delivered a lecture on "China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): A New Vision for Regional and Global Connectivity and Economic Cooperation" in a distinguished event on the invitation by the Association of Retired Flag Rank Officers (ARFRO), Sri Lanka, held at Naval Headquarters on November 29, 2018.

     

    The event was attended by Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, students of Defense Command and Staff College and KDU, senior retired officers of Sri Lankan Armed Forces and officials of the High Commission of Pakistan.

    The High Commissioner, highlighting the various aspects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said that the Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity and will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Central Asian Republics, and the region.

    He underscored that the CPEC will act as a catalyst for connecting China and South Asia to Central Asia, Eurasia, West Asia and vice versa along with Pakistan's enhanced connectivity with many countries in various regions for economic progress. Ultimately, Pakistan will become a trading hub for the region as well as for extra regional trade and transit, he added.

    Dr. Shahid Hashmat said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a flagship venture of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which aims to accelerate economic growth across the world.

    On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, the High Commissioner said that both countries are linked by strong bonds of culture & history and enjoy very stable relations.

