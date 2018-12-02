Inflation remains 3.3% in November

Sri Lanka's inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumers' Price Index (CCPI), marginally increased to 3.3 percent in November 2018 from 3.1 percent in October 2018, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

The CCPI for all items for the month of November was 126.2 recording an increase of 1.3 percent compared to 124.6 for the month of October 2018. This increase was due to the expenditure value increase of Food items by 0.89 percent and increase of Non Food items by 0.41 percent.

Year-on-Year inflation of Food Group has increased from ‐2.3 percent in October 2018 to ‐1.0 percent in November 2018 and that of Non‐food Group has decreased from 5.5 percent in October to 5.2 percent in November during this period.

For the month of November 2018, on year to year basis, contribution to inflation by food commodities was -0.32 percent. The contribution of Non Food items was 3.59 percent.

The moving average inflation rate for the month of November 2018 was 4.6 percent. The corresponding rate for the month of October was 5.0 percent.