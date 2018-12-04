Enhanced rail passenger and freight services

he Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry has placed an order for new passenger compartments, fuel carriages and flatbeds to enhance railway passenger and freight services, MP Nimal Siripala de Silva said. He said a number of changes and developments will be taking place within the country’s railway service during the next two years to cater to the passengers’ needs.

The MP was speaking at the Colombo Port last morning while participating at the official ceremony to unload the first consignment of train units imported from India after five years. A diesel-electric locomotive engine and a power-set with nine compartments and two engines arrived under the first consignment. The power-set worth Rs. 1.8 billion and the locomotive engine worth Rs.77.8 million were brought to the island under the Indian Concessionary Loan Scheme.

The power-sets comprised five third (economy) class compartments, two second class compartments and two air-conditioned (first class) compartments. The Transport Ministry will spend Rs.18 billion to import 10 power-sets and the six engines. According to Railway Department sources, the power-sets will be used for long-distance services while the locomotive engines will be used for main line services. The MP said that it is also expected to import trains suitable for the upcountry line which would help boost the tourism industry. “The number of office train services is also expected to increase with the addition of these new trains,” he added.