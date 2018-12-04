Laksala records Rs 530 mn turnover in first 9M

“we have observed that over 80% foreign tourists annually visits our outlets in Colombo, Galle, Colombo Fort, Air Port, Katunayaka, Kandy Pinnawala, Apegama, Battaramulla,” said Chairman Laksala, Muhammed Hamza.He said the current political issue has not had any negative impact on their sales nor the number of tourists visiting their outlets.

He said during the peak tourist season in the months of November, December, January and February a large number of foreign tour groups mainly from India, China, Thailand and Malaysia visit Laksala showrooms.

Hamza said issuing a guarantee certificate with the State emblem for gem and jewellery items is the main reason for a large number of foreign tourists to purchase these items from Laksala.“Not only foreigners, but also locals, Government and private sector institutions , local embassies, foreign dignitaries visiting Sri Lanka and our educational institutions are keen to buy our products to give as gifts and souvenirs.

Chairman Hamza also highlighted that Laksala Tea marketed under the Laksala brand also has a great demand among Indian, Chinese and many Europeans tourists visiting Laksala.When asked whether the items at Laksala sold at different prices for locals and foreign tourists, Hamza said all customers pay the same prices which are clearly marked with the barcode.Laksala is the only State owned Gift and Souvenir Shop, established in 1964 under the National Crafts Council in order to promote Sri Lankan crafts locally and internationally and also to help local craftsmen to sell their products convincingly under one roof.