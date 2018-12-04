Lanka promotes apparel at ATF fair in South Africa

Sri Lanka, for the first time showcased apparel products at International Apparel, Textile & Footwear Trade Exhibition (ATF Trade Exhibition) held on 20-22 November at the Cape Town International Conference Centre in South Africa. ATF trade exhibition is the largest trade fair for apparel in the African continent, which has become the premier sourcing event bringing together international suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and buyers all under one roof.

Five Sri Lankan companies, namely, Factory Style Lanka Ltd., Meansha Ltd., Prabha Textile Industries, Scantex Ltd., and Suntex Weaving Industries Ltd. successfully participated in the Trade Fair under the Economic Diplomacy Program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Economic Diplomacy Program is being implemented in 10 Sri Lankan Missions abroad in emerging markets to bring tangible economic benefits to the country through economic promotional activities. At this Exhibition, Sri Lankan exporters exhibited products ranging from children’s wear, womenswear, menswear, sweaters , pull overs, towels, bed linen, handloom textiles, home textiles, and high quality outdoor equipment, etc., and were able to meet potential buyers and partners from Southern African region.

The exhibitors also took part in the fashion show showcasing a collection of ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ menswear and womenswear designs which attracted many visitors. A promotional campaign was also carried out at the pavilion to create awareness on Ceylon tea and tourist attractions in Sri Lanka.