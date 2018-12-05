A group of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (03rd).During this meeting, the current economic situation of the country and regarding the activities of the chambers of commerce were discussed and visions and suggestions were presented regarding the future economic process of the country.

Furthermore, the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce stated that they are committed to provide every possible assistance to achieve the future economic and development goals of the country while in keeping with full confidence on the President.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, the Secretary General of National Economic Council (NEC) Prof. Lalith Samarakoon, Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Deputy Governor of Central Bank and other officials also participated on this occasion.