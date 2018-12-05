December 05, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Chamber of Commerce met with President

    December 05, 2018
    Chamber of Commerce met with President

    A group of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (03rd).During this meeting, the current economic situation of the country and regarding the activities of the chambers of commerce were discussed and visions and suggestions were presented regarding the future economic process of the country.

    Furthermore, the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce stated that they are committed to provide every possible assistance to achieve the future economic and development goals of the country while in keeping with full confidence on the President.
    Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, the Secretary General of National Economic Council (NEC) Prof. Lalith Samarakoon, Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Deputy Governor of Central Bank and other officials also participated on this occasion.

    « Lanka promotes apparel at ATF fair in South Africa SL Tourism Awards on Dec. 6 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2