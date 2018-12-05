SL Tourism Awards on Dec. 6

The award ceremony is aimed at celebrating the achievements of Sri Lanka’s Tourism industry stakeholders, recognizing contributions made by organizations as well as individuals and uplifting the industry standards through the promotion of competition.The selection process was concluded successfully with the assistance of three expert panels consisting of admired and respected professionals with diverse backgrounds who helped to make the best decisions possible.

Kishu Gomes, the head of the jury said, “ we successfully concluded the process of judging with several rounds of deliberations and are satisfied with the very transparent and unbiased process, followed that the process was audited by Ernst and Young from the start to the very end. A veteran in the industry Trevin Gomez, the coordinator of the prestigious award ceremony used all his experience and insights to fully support the entire process not limiting his input to coordination only”

Ruwan Fernando, Country Managing Partner Ernst & Young Sri Lanka said,“ The process followed by the Technical Committees and the Final Jury was guided by the evaluation criteria communicated to all applicants which were well structured and objective, backed by a transparent process with strong deliberations by the evaluating team.”