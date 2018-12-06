Bumper red onion harvest in Jaffna

They said, during the recent drought a kilo of red onion had been sold at Rs 300 to Rs 400 and that currently a kilo of it was being sold at Rs 90 to Rs 100 while the retail price has stood at between Rs 130 to Rs. 140.
The red onion farmers in the North said due to the sudden reduction in prices such stocks were currently being transported from Jaffna to the Dambulla Economic Centre as well. The farmers claimed that after facing a difficult situation in the North due to the severe drought that were experienced for the past few months, the onset of rains had enabled them to restart their cultivations in the North and East.