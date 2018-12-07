Sirpada road being widened before season begins

The Road Development Authority (RDA) is currently widening the Hatton Road to Sirpada before the pilgrimage season commences this month. Thus the stretch from Mohini Ella to Nallatanniya is being widened. "Earlier the width of the road was around eight feet so only one vehicle could travel on it. Now the road will be widened to have two lanes," RDA - Norwood Branch’s KDBR Devapriya said.

This decision was taken after frequent complaints that pilgrims face great difficulties when travelling between Mohini Ella to Nallatanniya."During the season there are a large number of vehicles and there was frequent congestion. When widening the road we are taking measures to minimize the impact. The Siripada season commences on December 22 and the double lane road will be open to the public before that," Devapriya said. The pilgrimage season falls between Unduwap poya (December) and Wesak poya Festival (May).