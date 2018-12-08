October tea crop up 15%

Tea production in October gained by 3.9 million kilos or 15% to 29.6 million though the first 10 months figure was down marginally by 2% to 253 million kilos. Forbes and Walker Tea Brokers said all elevations have shown a growth year-on-year (YOY) growth with High Growns and Medium Growns in particular showing a substantial gain over the corresponding period of 2017.

On a cumulative basis, High Growns remained static YOY, whilst Medium Growns have shown a growth. Low Growns however, show a decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2017.It said CTC production of October 2018 of 2.8 M/kgs shows a significant growth YOY when compared to 1.8 M/kgs of October 2017. All elevations have shown a growth YOY with Mediums followed by High Growns show a fairly substantial growth.

January-October 2018 cumulative production of 20.08 M/kgs however show a 2 M/kgs decrease vis-à-vis 18 M/kgs of January-October 2017. On a cumulative basis too High and Medium Growns show a growth whilst Low Growns show a marginal decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2017.