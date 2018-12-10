Rs 313 mn grain protection centre for Medirigiriya

.“As there is no proper place to store agricultural productions of farmers, they have to sell their productions as soon as they reap the harvest probably for low prices to the private sector. On the other hand, middlemen tend to get a lion’s share. If the farmers are provided a suitable place to store their agriculture production for some period until they receive a better price, it is inevitable that farmers will receive a comparatively better price,” he said.

As a long lasting solution to this, the project to establish grain protecting centre came into affect. It has been planned to establish grain protecting centres countrywide, especially covering the areas, where agri production is abundant.Paddy farmers will be allowed to store their produce in these grain protecting centres in future, the President said.

“Establishing these agricultural production protecting centres will be an ideal solution for food security. As a another fruitful outcome, rice prices will drop and also increase food security,” he noted.The grain protecting centre, established at a cost of Rs 313 million at Medirigiriya facilitates to store 10,000 metric tonnes of paddy. The centre will be managed under the Regional Development Bank.

Apart from storing grains, the centre will facilitate to protect the quality of stored grains, dehydration of grains, protecting from pests etc are among the other services. Besides, farmers will receive guarantee for gains that stored in the centre. It is significant that farmers can obtain a 70 per cent money advance for the grains they store in the centre. The centre is run by a 100 Kw solar power plant established at the centre itself.

After commissioning the centre, the President handed over compensation to 3,634 farmers, whose cultivations were affected for various reasons. Rs 750million was paid as compensation to the farmers.