    December 10, 2018
    Colombo Port reports 28.8% increase in cruise ship arrivals

    A remarkable growth of the cruise ships calling at the Port of Colombo has been reported this year. According to the records of Sri Lanka Ports Authority, 45 cruise ships have called at the Port of Colombo in the past 10 months of this year which is a 28.8 % increase compared to the the corresponding period in 2017.

    This record-breaking growth is a significant achievement after declaring the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 as tourism and investment years of Sri Lanka by Maithripala Sirisena with the objective of creating a prosperous country.
    Meanwhile, the Port of Colombo has witnessed the highest growth of 19.5% in transshipment container throughput for the first ten months in 2018 as against the corresponding period in 2017. During the first ten months of 2018, the Port of Colombo handled 4,717,746 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of transshipment containers as against 3,948,163 TEUs handled in the corresponding period in 2017.
    The policy direction has led to the positive increase at SLPA controlled terminal, Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), and Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), and South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT).Earlier, a 3-year plan had been introduced to develop the entire port sector to establish Sri Lanka as the most preferred maritime gateway to South Asia.
    The Port of Colombo is ranked as world’s No.01 container growth port among the top 30 container ports for the 1st half of 2018. In container handling, Port of Colombo had recorded a 15.6% growth for the 1st half of 2018 over the same period last year according to Alphaliner Monthly 2018. It is also a significant achievement as it is the first time in history the Port of Colombo reaches the top of a global maritime ranking. With this growth, Port of Colombo has leapt ahead many other Asian ports, major European ports and Dubai.
    The Port of Colombo expects to handle 7.0 million containers in 2018, up 12.9% from the 6.2 million TEUs handled in 2017 with joint marketing by three terminals, JCT, SAGT and CICT.

