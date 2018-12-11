PITFALLS IN SINGAPORE – Sri LANKA FTA

The Presidential Committee appointed to study the Singapore–Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) handed over its report to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

The report highlighted contentious issues in the Free Trade Agreement. The Committee pointed out its flaws emphasising that the country will have to face many impediments due to it.

They informed that the agreement will adversely impact on the electricity, trade, export and import sectors.Presidential Secretariat sources said that President Maithripala Sirisena had directed the Secretary to the President to refer the Commission’s recommendations to the relevant parties involved in drafting the agreement. He ordered to amend the agreement by January 21.