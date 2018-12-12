Agri sector modernised to meet global trends

The opening ceremony of the ‘Harvest – 2018’ agriculture exhibition was held yesterday under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.The exhibition which has been organised by the Agriculture Ministry in collaboration with all its stakeholders will be held until December 16 at the BMICH in Colombo.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Ministry Secretary K.D.S. Ruwanchandra said the Agriculture Ministry has taken measures to modernise the country’s agriculture sector with the intention of meeting growing market opportunities locally and internationally.

The Secretary stressed the need for enhancing the quality of agricultural produce to provide good market opportunities for local small-scale farmers.“With the assistance of all nine provincial councils, the Agriculture Ministry has already implemented various programmes to provide assistance for local farmers to enhance their living conditions,” said the Secretary.

The Ministry has already initiated various agriculture development projects under the concept Api Wawalai-Api Kanne introduced by MP Mahinda Amaraweera, with the intention of stopping the importation of vegetables, fruits, grams and other food products that can be grown easily in the country. Under this project, various food production zones have already been established in the country.

According to Ministry sources, the main objective of this exhibition is to modernise Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector and portray activities spearheaded by the ‘Agriculture Sector Modernization Project’ currently implemented by the Ministry.“We also expect to publicise information on new development trends and processes for agricultural produce, particularly those with a potential for export to attract foreign buyers,” the sources said.

This exhibition would also helpful to showcase groundbreaking global agricultural technology to modernise the agriculture sector. This would be a good opportunity for local producers as well as foreign suppliers of agricultural materials and machinery to display their products and obtain market exposure.

The exhibition will showcase a wide spectrum of agricultural products and services including agricultural machinery and tools, bio-technology, agro-ecology, protected houses, irrigation and water management, floriculture, home gardens, urban agriculture, plant protection, landscaping, pest management, fertilizer and chemicals, organic agriculture post-harvest technology, software and hardware marketing and export services and seed technology.

Parliamentarians Mahinda Amaraweera, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Weerakumara Dissanyake, and M.L.A.M Hizbullah, Western Province Agriculture Minister Gamini Thilakasiri, and Western Provincial Council Member Hector Bethmage also participated on the occasion.

The exhibition will go on till 16th of December It is open for the public from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

The event would comprise with various food stalls and etc. This includes displays of indigenous food, special seminars on food promotions. Making of traditional foods, the ingredients that are used and includi9ng the equipment that will be used.